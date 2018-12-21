Miley Baby! Xmas classic ‘Santa Baby’ just received a unique new spin thanks to Miley Cyrus, & the video is not to be missed. Watch it here!

Miley Cyrus, 26, just reimagined “Santa Baby” and it’s the best holiday present we could have asked for. In her new rendition, the song’s classic hooks go out the window, and Miley put her own unique spin on the track! In place of the well-known chorus, Miley croons lyrics like “Santa Baby, I don’t need any fancy jewelry/Not me/I’ve got something else in mind,” before going on to explain “I can buy my own damn stuff.” The pop star kicks the song’s archaic portrayal of romance to the curb, and adds a splash of feminism thanks to her updated lyrics. “A girl’s best friend is equal pay//so stop interrupting me when I talk,” she belts out in one verse. The track is a Christmas classic, but Miley’s version might just take the cake! Fans agree and after watching, they lit up Twitter with praise. “@MileyCyrus’ Santa Baby song is amazing. Brb going to listen on repeat,” one wrote.

Miley’s outfit for her “Santa Baby” performance was not to be ignored. She got festive AF before taking the stage! The singer donned a red turtleneck, paired with a chic green velvet mini skirt. With red tights underneath, Miley was decked out in Christmas colors from head-to-toe! For her performance, she had a little help from friends Mark Ronson, and Jimmy Fallon, who added some hilarity to the skit! Watch the full performance above!

Miley Cyrus is officially a cover queen, and has been whipping out new releases left and right. She put a new spin on Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” just several days before delivering her “Santa Baby” cover. With collaborator Mark at her side, she gave the track a total makover, during a performance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. In a slightly more stripped down version than the original, Miley’s signature soulful voice brought a whole new life to the track.

Miley and Mark first proved to be a dream team when they released their joint track “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” and then, on Dec. 14, they released a joint holiday track as well! The two musicians teamed up for a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” If you weren’t already in the Christmas spirit, Miley is about to put you there. Keep the holiday covers coming, Miley!