Michelle Obama’s boots weren’t the only star of her show at Barclays. The former first lady brought the house down while dancing with Sarah Jessica Parker! Watch the adorable moment that has everyone talking.

Michelle Obama ended her Becoming book tour with a bang! After the tour’s last speaking event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the former first lady busted a move with moderator Sarah Jessica Parker. Obviously, the audience went wild! And Michelle blessed us all who couldn’t make it to the event by posting the cute moment on Instagram. Scroll down to watch Michelle and SJP break it down to Stevie Wonder‘s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” before they exit the stage!

It lasts less than a minute, but their dance moves are still way too cute! Plus, it gave us a good look at Michelle’s to-die-for outfit. You know what we’re talking about — that yellow, satin wrap dress and her sparkly thigh-high boots! Now that she’s not first lady, Michelle allowed to take a fashion risk here and there, and boy, is she taking advantage of that! Michelle’s $4000 Balenciaga kicks were a little David Bowie, a little space queen, and 100% pure glamour.

Her fans went wild in the comments on her dance video on Instagram. “YOU ARE QUEEN,” one person rightfully commented. “My Christmas is complete! @michelleobama in your thigh high boots so stunning and powerful I’m good,” wrote another.

Michelle posted a sweet message to her followers alongside the video on Instagram. It read, in part, “When I think about all the people who have come out to our events over these past few weeks, I think about a little working-class kid named Michelle LaVaughn Robinson—an ordinary girl who had some tales to tell, some failures and some successes, too. She had a lot to learn, a lot to experience, a lot to give—more than she ever could have imagined.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my story lately, and what I keep coming back to is that no matter where we came from, we all share so much. People of all backgrounds, skin colors, and political persuasions can relate to feeling uncertain or overwhelmed… So thank you all for your part of our story. Thank you for being who you are. And to everyone who’s read my memoir, or come to one of our events, or posted something online, thank you for being on this journey with me. Thank you for helping me continue to become. I hope my story can serve as a boost in your own process of becoming, too.”