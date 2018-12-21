Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham, Felicity Jones & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week
Michelle Obama basically broke the internet this week thanks to her $4,000 gold sequin boots. See her outfit and more best-dressed celebs of the week below!
Hailee Steinfeld also wore thigh high boots — hers were floral — and looked cool wearing Elie Saab in New York City on Dec. 20 as she promoted her movie Bumblebee. Paris Hilton looked chic in New York wearing a black and white dress with strappy black sandals. A little chilly for the weather, but fashion is pain, right? Someone who did dress for the weather was Rita Ora, who wore a puffy Fendi coat and matching skirt and still managed to look totally sexy. Ashley Graham looked gorgeous while co-hosting the Miss Universe Pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 17, wearing a variety of outfits including this tight, green satin gown.
Emily Blunt promoted her new film Mary Poppins Returns on Good Morning America in New York wearing a green Lela Rose dress that hugged her curves to perfection. Amy Adams also stopped by GMA this week wearing a fashionable camel coat. Felicity Jones attended a special screening for her film On The Basis of Sex at the Walter Reade Theater in New York on Dec. 16, wearing a nude Dior gown that really turned heads.
Keira Knightley stunned in a floral dress by the Vampires Wife at the A Life in Pictures: Keira Knightley, BAFTA event in London on Dec. 17. Dua Lipa was sexy in a black teddy on stage at the Ellie Goulding For Streets Of London Charity Concert at the SSE Wembley Arena in London on Dec. 20. See all of the best outfits of the week in the gallery attached above!