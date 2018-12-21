Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham, Felicity Jones & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Michelle Obama basically broke the internet this week thanks to her $4,000 gold sequin boots. See her outfit and more best-dressed celebs of the week below!

Former first lady Michelle Obama wore $4,000 Balenciaga thigh-high gold boots and a bright yellow dress as she was interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Dec 19. She STUNNED in this outfit — it was so unexpected for her and AMAZING to see such a public figure wearing such a fashion-forward look! See more looks from this week in the gallery.

Hailee Steinfeld also wore thigh high boots — hers were floral — and looked cool wearing Elie Saab in New York City on Dec. 20 as she promoted her movie Bumblebee. Paris Hilton looked chic in New York wearing a black and white dress with strappy black sandals. A little chilly for the weather, but fashion is pain, right? Someone who did dress for the weather was Rita Ora, who wore a puffy Fendi coat and matching skirt and still managed to look totally sexy. Ashley Graham looked gorgeous while co-hosting the Miss Universe Pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 17, wearing a variety of outfits including this tight, green satin gown.