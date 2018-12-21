Michael Rapaport Continues To Taunt Ariana Grande: Photoshops Face Onto Pete Davidson’s Body

Here we go again. Michael Rapaport posted yet another photo on social media mocking Ariana Grande, & Arianators are still furious.

Michael Rapaport’s online tirade against Ariana Grande, 25, continues. One day after he made comments attacking her looks, the Atypical actor took to social media with an image of his face photoshopped onto Ariana’s ex, Pete Davidson‘s body. “When Thank You,Next is really life!!! Always Stay Disruptive! Shout out to all the Women at Starbucks!!!” he captioned his Dec. 20 post. We’re not really sure what message Michael is trying to send here – but can he leave Ari out of it?!

It was on Dec. 19 that Michael shared a throwback photo of the pop star to his Instagram. The makeup-less pic of a younger Ari caused quite the stir, on account of the actor’s harsh caption. He slammed the singer with his post, taking aim at her looks. “‪Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks.,” he wrote. Naturally, the Arianators were furious. “A grown man encouraging a bunch of disgusting comments on a talented young person is so low and pointless. I usually think you’re hilarious but this is just mean,” one retorted.

Michael passed off the angry fan tweets as overreactions, and shared a Tweet of his own addressing the matter. “When I talk vicioulsy [sic] about The Leader of the Free World aka D*** Stain Donald Trump or Tiki Torch Tough Guys in Virginia, I’m a Social Media HERO, but a joke about Ariana Grande is SHAMING. EAT Dwycks SnowFlakes. Stay Disruptive Stay Disruptive,” he tweeted afterwards. Ok – so not quite the apology Arianators were hoping for.

In what might be the most random celeb feud of all time, we’ve got to give Ariana props. The singer has kept silent so far throughout the ordeal, despite Michael’s cruel words. Class act!