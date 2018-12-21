Kristen Stewart Snapped Holding Hands With Mystery Woman: Sparks Rumors Of Stella Maxwell Split

Kristen Stewart was photographed holding hands with a woman who was not Stella Maxwell on Dec. 20! See the picture here…this is who fans think the mystery lady is.

Has Kristen Stewart, 28, moved on to a new boo? The Twilight actress was photographed holding hands with a redhead in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, who fans believe to be stylist and fashion blogger Sara Dinkin! Their intimate lunch outing is now sparking rumors of a breakup between Kristen and model Stella Maxwell, 28, who have been linked to one another since 2016. Kristen was last seen with Stella at an Amsterdam airport in October, as the Victoria’s Secret angel was visiting Kristen on set of the Charlie’s Angels reboot. Filming has since wrapped, which director Elizabeth Banks announced in an Instagram post on Dec. 11!

Kristen, who identified as gay during a Saturday Night Live monologue in 2017, has recently opened up about her sexuality again. “Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” she told Mastermind Magazine in a September interview. Before Stella, Kristen had dated singer St. Vincent, and producer Alicia Cargile before that. Of course, she was most famously linked to her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, 32, whom we’ve learned she “still thinks about all the time,” per our source from November!

“Kristen sometimes struggles with regret when she thinks about her relationship with Rob,” a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 7. Our source made sure to point out that Kristen has moved on since they ended their relationship in 2013! Rather, “her feelings about how things ended between them has changed over the years and as she has matured,” our source explained. Their four-year relationship ended not long after photos of Kristen kissing Rupert Sanders, director of her film Snow White and the Huntsman, were released in 2012…but that’s far behind Kristen now. “She has been able to see her mistakes more clearly and feels bad about how everything ended,” our source said.

New couple or not, Kristen and the mystery woman pair well together from a fashion standpoint. They rocked matching cuff jeans and color-coordinating jackets and shoes!