Kourtney Kardashian ‘Fears’ Scott Disick Will Propose To Sofia Over Holidays: ‘She’d Be Crushed’

Kourtney Kardashian is worried that she ‘may lose’ Scott Disick forever! A source close to Kourtney told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s afraid an engagement to Sofia Richie is imminent!

Kourtney Kardashian is worried that her ex Scott Disick may be changing his relationship status during the holiday season in a big way. A source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s worried Scott may pop the question to Sofia Richie, who is concerned over how close Scott is to his ex, over the next few days. “Kourtney fears Scott may propose to Sofia over the holidays,” our source said. “She’d be crushed. Kourt still has a lot of love and unresolved emotions for the father of her children so she would be disappointed if he committed to something long term with another woman.”

When it comes down to it, Kourtney feels like Scott has definitely matured over the last few years. “Kourtney has seen how much Sofia has helped Scott mature and become the man and father Kourtney always dreamed he could be,” our source went on to say. “Kourt is disappointed that she was not the one that could change Scott and that it took the love of another woman to save him from himself.”

Kourtney also feels that the time for getting back together might have come and gone. “Timing has always been a problem for Kourtney and Scott too,” our source added. “Now that Kourtney is at last open to a reconciliation with her ex, she is afraid the upcoming holidays may create a situation where she may lose Scott forever… along with any chance they may have for more kids and a romantic ending.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kourtney and Sofia. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Kourtney and Sofia in crop tops in our gallery above.