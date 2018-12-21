Kailyn Lowry ‘Not Upset At All’ After Frenemy Jenelle Evans Torches ‘Peace Offering’ Gift

Kailyn Lowry sent ‘Teen Mom 2’ cast mate Jenelle Evans some of her hair care products as a peace offering between the frenemies. After Jenelle literally burned them in a fire, Kail is totally okay with it.

It takes a special kind of anger to literally set fire to a gift. That’s what Jenelle Evans did when Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry sent the North Carolina mom of three a package full of her weed-infused Pothead Haircare items. Jenelle posted an Instagram video on Dec. 21 showing the items in the woods while pouring gasoline over them then saying to the camera, “Hey Kail, this is to your peace offering” then lighting them on fire! Surprisingly Kailyn, 26, is taking it in stride.

“I knew they would do this. I’m not upset at all,” Kail told Us Weekly after sending the products to Jenelle, 27, as a “peace gathering gift” over their recent feud. After seeing her items get torched, she posted a pic to her IG stories and wrote “So Jenelle set my peace offering gift on fire…” She also joked about the incident on Twitter by posting a pic of Jenelle burning her gift and writing, “ is [fire emoji].”

Jenelle posted her video of turning Kailyn’s haircare gifts into a bonfire to Instagram with the caption, “NEGATIVE REVIEW” even though the products were unopened. “Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate. Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me. You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk sh*t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!” she continued, referring to her husband David Eason, who was fired from the show in February after posting homophobic tweets.

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk sh*t AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass bitches like you. 🤷🏻‍♀️🖕🏼Stay our of my life, go worry about your own,” Jenelle added. She then disabled her comments section as to not get feedback about the controversial act.

By Jenelle not allowing comments, that just sent Teen Mom fans over to Kailyn’s account where they flooded a recent post about her hair care elixir with responses to what her frenemy did. “Jenelle is some next level scary and unwell. I cannot believe she went from being a mindless pregnant teen to a sad psychopath married to such an abusive man. It’s difficult to watch,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Literally about to buy your product just to spite Jenelle.” One person joked “You can send me whatever products you like!!! I won’t mistreat them like some people I promise!!!” while another added “Jenelle thinks your new hair line is lit!”