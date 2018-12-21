John Cena & Hailee Steinfeld Help Light The Empire State Building ‘Bumblebee’ Yellow For Make-A-Wish

‘Bumblebee’ stars John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld helped transform the NYC skyline by lighting the Empire State Building yellow — just like a bumblebee! And It was all for a good cause.

John Cena has teamed up with the Make-A-Wish foundation to help grant over 500 wishes for critically ill children. His latest effort for the charity came as he and Hailee Steinfeld lit up the Empire State Building in Bumblebee yellow to promote their new film, the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. The event took place on Dec. 20, the day before the film’s opening and a blue Make-A-Wish star appeared in the building’s tower, which helped celebrate the commitment to brightening kids’ lives. The ceremony was followed by a special screening of the movie, where the stars were joined by over 20 Make-A-Wish families.

WWE fans already know how legendary and big-hearted John is when it comes to granting wishes to ailing children. At over 500, he’s granted more wishes than anyone else in the organization’s history! Now that he’s moved into film work and has proven to be wildly successful with both comedies and action flicks, he’s going to bring even more attention to such a deserving organization.

Bumblebee is a Transformers spinoff set in 1987 where the beloved battle-scarred Autobot has ended up in the junkyard of a sleepy California beach town. Hailee plays 18-year-old Charlie, who discovers that the yellow Volkswagen is more than what it seems while John’s Agent Jack Burns is on a mission to bring down Bumblebee.

Unlike some of the Transformers films, Bumblebee has received absolutely glowing reviews. It has a 94 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 135 fresh reviews out of 144 total. Their critic’s consensus reads “Bumblebee proves it’s possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise — and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain.” It opens nationwide today, Dec. 21 in theaters across the U.S.