Jenelle Evans Lights ‘Peace Gathering’ Gift From Kailyn Lowry On Fire: ‘Stay Out Of My Life’

There’s no love lost between ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-stars Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry! Evans posted a video setting a gift on fire that Lowry had sent her as a ‘peace offering’ amidst their ongoing feud! Watch her torch the gift and read her scathing message!

Jenelle Evans, 27, isn’t feeling the Christmas cheer from her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, 26. After Lowry gifted her a “peace offering” of beauty products, Evans torched the gift on fire, proving that there’s no love lost between the two. Evans posted a video via Instagram on Friday, December 21, that shows her pouring gasoline onto Lowry’s Pothead Haircare products, which Evans said was a gift from Lowry. “Hey, Kail. This is to your peace offering,” she said before lighting the present on fire in the middle of the woods.

In the caption of her video, Evans wrote a long message claiming Lowry is jealous of her and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast, among other lewd statements. “Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate. Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show,” Evans wrote. “You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me.”

“You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk shit constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk shit AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass bitches like you. Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

Just a hours before the fiery post, Evans called Lowry a “drama queen” on her Instagram Story after Lowry suggested that Evans’ husband, David Eason, 30, “needs a psych eval.” Eason, who Evans accused of assaulting her back in October, was fired from Teen Mom 2 after a series of homophobic tweets were discovered on his social media.

Evans later posted a photo of her charcoal-burned hair products on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Kail Lowry… Don’t ever claim you’re ‘sorry’ to me again.” Evans then addressed backlash she was getting from fans who were concerned about the blaze. “Lmao wow some of you are super offended by my burn pile in my yard… we live in the country on our own land so no rules #SorryNotSorry,” she wrote in a note on her Story. Lowry has not yet responded to Evans’ posts.

Meanwhile, when we spoke with Lowry just last week on December 12, she claimed it was Evans who excluded herself from events with their Teen Mom 2 co-stars. “I don’t know why she feels she can’t trust me,” Lowry told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That girl would exclude herself from events for the show, or things we had to get together for, and she would blame me for being excluded. It’s like, ‘If you remove yourself from a situation, you can’t really blame me for bullying you when you’re the one that excluded yourself. I didn’t bully you out of it, you chose to leave. That has nothing to do with me.”