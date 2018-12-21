Sasha Obama Sparks Speculation She’s Headed To University Of Michigan With Alleged Instagram

Is Sasha Obama about to become a proud Wolverine? Rumor has it that the first daughter could be attending the University of Michigan, after she allegedly posted the happy news on Instagram!

Can you believe it? Sasha Obama is all grown up! The 17-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama is set to graduate high school in June 2019, and she has already reportedly decided which college she’ll attend in the fall. The former first daughter allegedly posted on her private Instagram account that she got accepted to the University of Michigan, according to Page Six! “So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!!” Sasha supposedly captioned a photo of herself and two friends. The post reportedly showed the university’s football stadium, nicknamed “The Big House,” and she tagged the University of Michigan.

Sasha and the Obama family have not yet confirmed that she’ll be heading to Ann Arbor in the fall, but we think any school would be lucky to have this bright, young woman as part of the class of 2023. The University of Michigan has an acceptance rate of 26.3, and more that 46,000 students. The perfect place to blend in! Sasha’s older sister, Malia Obama, took a different approach to higher education. The former president and first lady’s eldest daughter opted to take a gap year after high school before attending Harvard. During the gap, she interned in New York City at the Weinstein Company.

Wherever Sasha goes, her parents are going to have a hard time letting her go. Barack confessed that he cried while moving Malia into her dorm at Harvard! In pics captured of her move-in day, Barack and Michelle look positively distraught while leaving campus, wearing big sunglasses and trying to be cool about it. Aww!

HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for the Obama family but did not immediately hear back.