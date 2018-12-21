2 Quick & Easy Holiday Hairstyles You Can Wear To Your Family Dinner & NYE Party

Worried about getting a WOW hairstyle this holiday season? We have two fun and quick styles you can do at home that will seriously be awe-inspiring at your holiday party!

We went to Pierre Michel Salon in NYC and got expert stylist Jerome Lordet to create two easy-to-copy hairstyles for this holiday season! We created two cool looks. One was inspired by Gwen Stefani — she actually wore this top knot back in 2011, so it proves this style is totally timeless! Jerome told us how to recreate the top knot: “To achieve the top knot hairstyle, first start by giving the hair some texture. Pull the hair into two sections, and secure the top portion with an elastic. Then, use a curling iron to give the hair some volume and a wavy texture. This works best in small sections. Once each section is done, smooth any fly aways with a serum like Mon Shampoing Sublime Serum and twist the top section into a bun freely to create a messy look. For a softer look, leave two face framing pieces out of the elastic in front.”

You can see the looks from all angles in the gallery attached above! We also created a cool braided look. To copy, Jerome says, “To create a chunky side braid, start by sectioning the hair with a low side part. Then take three sections of hair on one side to create a loose braid that wraps around to the other side and secure with an elastic. For an even more effortless look, take the loose hair in sections and curl with a curling iron. The braid will blend effortlessly into the loose wavy hair. To finish, spray some hair spray to hold.”

These looks are super cool and fun to do at home! You can even help your best friend or sister with a look like this! Happy holidays, everyone!