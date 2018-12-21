‘Goosebumps 2’ Director Raves Over The ‘Brilliantly Funny’ Ken Jeong — BTS Video

‘Goosebumps 2’ will be available on Digital starting Dec. 25, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video featuring one of the amazing and hilarious stars of the movie — Ken Jeong! Watch now!

“At first, we just wanted a funny neighbor who was way too into Halloween,” Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween screenwriter Rob Lieber says in our EXCLUSIVE featurette about Ken Jeong’s character, Mr. Chu. “And then it just came to be that it would be really funny if he found out they were living in a Goosebumps story, and at that moment of huge peril he thought it was the coolest thing he’d ever heard”

The movie’s director, Ari Sandel, couldn’t help but rave over Ken’s comedy skills. “I think he’s brilliantly funny,” he says. “People always love watching him. as soon as he comes onto the screen, they just immediately laugh because he’s just funny.” You got that right, Ari. Ken is one of the funniest actors out there. Ken jokes in the video that he’s “kind of a giggler on set, so I tend to annoyingly laugh too much sometimes.”

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, with Jack Black reprising his role as R.L. Stine. The film features the return of Slappy, the devious ventrioloquist dummy. The franchise is based on R.L. Stine’s beloved book series. The movie will be available digitally on Dec. 25 and will be coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K on Jan. 15. The bonus features include a gag reel, three deleted scenes, five featurettes, and three “slappy-oke” sing-alongs. Don’t miss out on this spooky and hilarious movie!