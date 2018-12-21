Gisele Bündchen, JLo & More Stars Sparkling In Glittery Jumpsuits This Holiday Season

Get in the holiday spirit with sparkly, sequin jumpsuits! Check out how stars like Gisele Bündchen and Jennifer Lopez are styling them this season!

The holidays are all about being merry and bright, so your outfits should be too! If you’re still looking for some last minute style inspiration for what to wear on New Year’s Eve, we’ve got you covered. Jumpsuits are a fun (and warmer) alternative to the classic mini dress, and they can easily be made festive by adding some sequins. It’s clearly a look that’s working this season as stars like Gisele Bündchen and Jennifer Lopez have been sporting them all December long.

Gisele rocked the trend most recently when she wore a glittery jumpsuit to Brazilian jewelry brand Vivara‘s end-of-year party in Sao Paulo on Dec. 19. The grey sequined halter bodice added major sex appeal to the look by offering a plunging neckline and a backless silhouette. The bottom half of her one-piece ensemble was just as shimmery, but gave the allusion of separate pants since it was darker than the top.

JLo also opted for a glittery jumpsuit this month when she made an appearance on the Dec. 12 episode of Good Morning America. The “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker stunned in a powder blue piece by Sally LaPointe while promoting her new film, Second Act. She kept things monochromatic by pairing the shimmery jumpsuit with a matte coat and handbag of the same pastel hue.

If you want to get even more festive with your color scheme though, then maybe Sandra Bullock‘s style could inspire you. The actress was shining in a red, white, green and black sequined jumpsuit on the red carpet for the London premiere of Ocean’s Eight on June 13. The Zuhair Murad creation would certainly turn heads at any Christmas party! Looking for even more style inspo for your holiday attire? Then head up to the gallery above!