Galantis & Sofia Carson Pay Tribute To ‘San Francisco’ With An Epic Dance Party In New Video– Watch

Galantis & Sofia Carson are taking us on a trip to ‘San Francisco!’ Watch the brand new joint video from both artists.

New music from Galantis is here! The electronic duo, consisting of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw, dropped a new music video on Dec. 21, and it features none other than Sofia Carson! In the visual for the pop-leaning collab, entitled “San Francisco,” Sofia throws an epic dance party in a dimly lit bar, as she reminisces on a memorable night out in the Bay area city. The track is undeniably catchy, and will have you throwing a dance party of your own right at home.

The Swedish duo make a few cameos throughout the clip, and of course, the song builds into one of their signature drops. Sofia proves to be the perfect collaborator of choice to the track, as she shows off her vocal chops to the fullest. “We climbed the Golden Gate bridge just to watch the stars collide//And played that Stevie Wonder song a couple thousand times//I’m kinda scared to say it was the best night of my life//But I know I won’t forget San Francisco,” she croons on the track.

Those wanting to see more of Galantis in the new year are in luck. Chicago-based fans can ring in the new year with the duo, who are slated to perform two New Year’s Eve shows in the windy city (12/30 and 12/31). In the meantime, be sure to watch their new video ft. Sofia above!