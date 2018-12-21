Penelope Disick, Riley Curry & 20 More Celebrity Kids Looking Too Cute In Christmas PJs

As if you needed another reason to love the holidays, these little ones celebrated in style with festive pajamas. Take a look — and prepare to have your heart melted!

Did you really ring in the holidays if you didn’t do it in a pair of festive PJs? We didn’t think so — and neither did these celebrity babies who sported sweet Christmas pajamas in December! While it’s impossible to pick a favorite look since all of these little ones have looked so cute in stripes and Santa patterns, there’s no denying that the tiniest members of the KarJenner clan slay (sleigh?) every year. Penelope Disick, 6, especially has been spotted in a variety of sleepy seasonal looks. In addition to matching Kendall Jenner, 23, in a gray pajama set, she also wore a onesie for pics in front of the Christmas tree with Khloe Kardashian, 34. And who could forget the time she wore navy pajamas along with Saint West, 3, Mason Disick, 9, Reign Disick, 4, and North West, 5? Cuteness overload!

While we can’t wait to see what Penelope whips out this year, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t tons of festive looks from Christmas Past to “aw” over until then. Some of the best include matching family sets, which Ayesha, 29, and Steph Curry, 30, did with their kids last year. Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3, could not have looked cuter in their green and gray striped pajamas. We sure hope the Curry fam keeps this tradition up this year now that five-month-old Canon has joined them. John Legend, 39, and Chrissy Teigen, 33, pulled the same fun stunt with Luna, 2, and her grandma before seven-month-old Miles was born, although their stripes were red and white.

Other stars like Vanessa Lachey, 38, and Andy Grammer, 35, have also matched their kids — and it never gets old! So take a look at the gallery above for adorable pictures of your favorite families flaunting their Christmas spirit.