Kim Kardashian & More Wearing Silver & Gold Dresses Perfect For Your New Year’s Party

Tis the season for silver and gold dresses! Are you looking for New Year’s outfit inspo? — Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! See Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more stars in silver and gold dresses that you can copy for the holiday!

Silver sparkles, gold beads, plunging necklines, open backs — you name it, and we’ve found your favorite stars wearing it! There’s always an ounce of pressure, to say the least, when it comes to picking out the perfect New Year’s outfit. Think about it — it’s the first outfit you will ring in the New Year with. It’s the outfit you will be photographed in the second your New Year’s resolutions begin. So, it’s a big deal.

For some reason, silver and gold have been two of the most popular colors to wear when watching the ball drop. And, lucky for you (and us), Hollywood’s hottest stars have given us a ton of New Year’s outfit inspo this year from the red carpet and other events. Kim Kardashian, 38, has set the tone for sultry silver minis, while her younger sis, Kendall Jenner, 22, has ruled the runways in gold. While we don’t expect you to run out and buy Balmain right off the runway, it’s quite easy to copy these looks at your local stores and make them your own!

One of our favorite silver minis was Kim’s plunging Versace dress she wore to the Pre-Fall 2019 Versace show in New York on December 2. She paired the sexy mini with clear Yeezy pumps that helped balance out the shimmery look. Her choice to go with clear pumps was perfect, so it didn’t take away from the dress. Kim even opted for minimal jewelry and a nude lip, which allowed photogs to concentrate on her ensemble. Here’s a pro tip for New Year’s to take home with you when preparing your own outfit for the holiday: Try and accessorize a matching hair piece, just like Kim did with her silver, sequined ponytail to add an extra pop of color to your look!

Kim Kardashian at the Pre-Fall 2019 Versace show in New York on December 2, 2018.

Another style you’ll find in our attached gallery is one similar to Kim’s Versace look. Her sis, Kendall actually wore an almost identical silver, Versace mini to her 21st birthday! But, Kendall’s dress had detailed silver chains and a cool choker! — See those looks and more in our attached gallery, and let us know which one you’d want to copy to ring in the New Year!