Carrie Underwood Admits She’s Miserable With Pregnancy Insomnia: ‘How Is This Fair?’

No sleep till baby! Carrie Underwood is pregnant with her second son, and she’s experiencing some frustrating symptoms. See what she had to say!

Carrie Underwood, 35, isn’t asking for much — she just needs some sleep! The country singer, who shares son Isaiah, 3, with Mike Fisher, 38, is expecting her second baby boy and struggling with one especially annoying symptom. “Dear pregnancy insomnia,” she wrote on Twitter on Dec. 21, “Please go bother someone else…like dads. Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind!” That’s got to be so frustrating for her, but wait! It gets worse.

“Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up,” she tweeted five hours later. “I just realized I spent over $600 on make up. # SeemedLikeAGoodIdeaAtTheTime # HelpMe # TakeAwayMyShoppingApps # ButThereWasASale.” Yikes! When fans weren’t begging Carrie to do a YouTube haul of the beauty products she bought, they were giving her tips and tricks for tackling her pregnancy insomnia. “Accidentally wake Mike up,” one wrote, while another added, “Drink a warm cup of milk and put on the dullest thing you can watch on TV.” The rest wished her rest and hoped her symptom would get better. Aw! We bet she was feeling the love.

Carrie announced that she and Mike were expecting their second baby in August with an Instagram video, but revealed the sex while hosting the CMA Awards three months later.

Fans were pretty surprised to find out she had a baby boy on the way, especially considering how often Carrie had been pretty in pink during her pregnancy. Take a look at the gallery above to see all of the times she sported the feminine shade. Even her announcement outfit was a rose-gold bomber jacket! She sure had everyone fooled.