Beyoncé Slays In Mini Skirt & Waist-Length Blonde Braids In Her Most Glam Selfies Yet

Beyoncé just redefined ‘business casual’ with her latest trio of pictures. For the working ladies of the Beyhive, get inspired — and see her rock a lighter hairstyle!

Beyoncé, 37, is serving looks on Instagram once again. This time, the “Hold Up” singer gave us outfit inspiration for the office in a light burgundy blazer…but the pieces underneath gave the ensemble that edge every boss lady needs! She paired the menswear piece with a matching mini skirt and strapless top, showing off the outfit with three Instagram posts on Dec. 21. Beyoncé, who has been wearing her caramel hair in long waves as of late, changed it up in ombré blonde braids. See the fashion shoot below!

Bey’s Instagram feed has been even more fierce than usual (not that it’s ever slacking). Before today’s business casual outfits, she shared a slew of photos from her recent trip to India, starting on Dec. 9! She looked like a goddess dressed in customary clothes from the country, and stunned in her bodysuit ensemble during her performance at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Dec. 12. Isha is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, who is believed to be the wealthiest man in India with a net worth of $44.3 billion according to Forbes. Of course Bey scored an invite to India’s hottest wedding of the year…and as the honorary performer, no less!

We haven’t only been paying attention to Beyoncé’s outfits. The icon made headlines on Dec. 20 after two 10-track albums, named Back Up, Rewind and Have Your Way, mysteriously landed on Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes under the alias Queen Carter. The pseudonym shares the namesake of JAY-Z’s real name, Shawn Corey Carter, but Beyoncé has yet to comment on the projects — and they ended up disappearing on the same night! Some of the tracks had been already released, including her 1999 song with Marc Nelson, “After All Is Said and Done,” and her 2006 collab with JAY-Z, “Hollywood.”

