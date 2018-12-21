55 Christmas Gifts From $14.50 That Everyone You Love, Will Love

Stop scratching your head and freaking out that you just don’t know what to get your mom, dad, best friend, love interest or co-worker. Then calm down and start clicking through my gallery of gift suggestions.

Here’s the bottom line about gifts — everyone loves to get them. It’s so hard for people to find time to ‘gift themselves’ on a regular or even not-so-regular basis AND yet there are oodles of wonderful gifties out there — so many goodies that people you care about never get around to buying for themselves . That’s why you really shouldn’t torture yourself about shopping – they are dying to get luscious gifts – whether big or small. So just take a look through this gallery of fashion, beauty, style and even edible items and get busy ordering.

And so many of my suggestions already come in such festive, pretty or utilitarian packaging, that you don’t even have to bother wrapping them. I guarantee that any female in your life will be thrilled to get their hands and lips on a set of Smashbox Holidaze Liquid Lip Glosses, $14.50 or Laura Mercier High Shine Lip Glosses, $54.00.

And your mom will be delighted to open up an the anti-aging Prevage Skincare Set, $164.00 in a sleek silver box or the Strivectin Tighten and Lift Holiday Kit, $99.00 for her neck and décolleté. For your favorite fashionistas, how about Glitter Block Heels from Old Navy, $26.00-$29.00, a Mini Mini Jewels Triangle Pendant in 14k gold, $234.00 or Modcloth Liquid A Line Dress for just $79.

Now for your men, how about some Tommy fragrance, $75.00 , an AXE Apollo Pack full of manly body wash and fragrance, $14.89 or some luxurious, The Art of Shaving shaving cream, after shave balm and a real badger shaving brush. Then, for a co-worker, a pair of Aerie’s Coziest Ear Muffs, $15.95 or a surprise delivery of an Urban Stems bouquet, $65.00.

Have I got you breathing easier? I hope so. Now, start enjoying the holiday shopping experience by clocking through my gift guide.

Happy Holidays!