Wow! Ashley Graham left little to the imagination with hot vacation shots of her bikini body. See the model looking sexy in not one, but two, suits here!

Ashley Graham, 31, can rock a bikini like no other — and the stunning model took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to prove it! With a few uploads to her story from her beachside vacation, Ashley showed off two stunning swimsuits, looking incredible in both. The first was a ribbed teal one that she paired with black sunnies, an unbuttoned white top, layered gold necklaces and a sun hat. She showed the sexy look off with a mirror selfie and a video of her walking to the sand. She displayed her next bathing suit in the same way, recording close up to her cleavage as she strutted in a black and white striped ensemble, sporting the same accessories.

But she wasn’t just showing off her bikini body! She was giving her followers a look at her Swimsuits For All collection. She did the exact same thing on Dec. 18 when she shared a shot of herself in a pink bikini with black detail. “In 2019,” she captioned the pic, teasing the release of her collection. And now with a sneak peek at two other suits from her swimwear line, it’s clear Ashley has created something special. She sure looked phenomenal in all three bikinis! We can’t wait to see her show off more.

Recall the model did the same thing when she released her lingerie line with Additon Elle. In October, Ashley was photographed in a sexy white lace bra and underwear set from the collection.

But with a look at these bikinis, we can’t help but wonder if she’ll be selling any of her accessories, as well? Ashley sure knows how to look perfectly stylish and beach-ready all at once!