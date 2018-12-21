Listen
5 Seconds Of Summer Surprises Fans With Epic Version Of ‘Lie To Me’ With Julia Michaels: Listen

5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer
Senior Entertainment Editor

Happy Friday to us! 5 Seconds of Summer dropped a new version of their song ‘Lie To Me’ with Julia Michaels, and it is everything. Add to your playlist ASAP and listen now!

5 Seconds Of Summer have blessed us with the best gift this holiday season. The band dropped a new version of their song “Lie To Me,” this time featuring Julia Michaels. Just when you thought the song couldn’t get any better, they released this new version. The more 5 Seconds of Summer music, the happier we’ll be. In addition, they also dropped Meet You There Live, a live album of their global tour earlier this year. 5SOS released Youngblood, their highly-anticipated first album in 3 years, back in June 2018.

The epic live album consists of 20 tracks, including “Want You Back,” “She Looks So Perfect,” and more. The band made 53 stops total all over the world on their Meet You There Tour. They’ve preserved this tour with this live album so it can live forever. This live album and “Lie To Me” with Julia came as a complete surprise to fans. The group hadn’t tweeted since Dec. 12 before they revealed they were dropping the album and new song.

Earlier in the month, band member Luke Hemmings posted a super sweet Instagram message celebrating his 7-year anniversary with the band. “I’m so glad I met these boys and we chased down a dream with relentless passion,” his caption read. “I’m thankful for everyone who has supported us throughout the years and the ups and downs. This band means the world to me and I hope you guys share that feeling, Thank you. This is our first picture seven years ago.” This year has been amazing from start to finish for 5 Seconds of Summer. We can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store for them!