21 Savage’s New Album Features A J Cole Feature & Fans Are Shook — Listen To ‘A Lot’

The new 21 Savage album, ‘I Am > I Was’ is here, and fans are most excited about the rapper’s collaboration with J Cole on the record. Take a listen!

21 Savage released his new album, I Am Greater Than I Was, on Dec. 21, featuring collaborations from artists like Post Malone and Offset. However, the track that has everyone talking is the album’s first song, “A Lot,” which features J Cole. Twitter blew up when the album dropped, and fans are in agreement that J’s verse on “A Lot” may be the very best part of the entire thing. Specifically, fans are buzzing about the lyrics regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine, who’s currently in jail while waiting for his trial on racketeering and gun charges.

“Pray for Tekashi, they want him to rot,” J Cole raps. “I’m picturing him inside a cell on a cot, flaunting how he made it to the top, wondering if i was worth it or not.” When tweeting about the album, fans used ‘fire’ emojis, GIFS and memes to express just how good they think J Cole’s verse is. “21 Savage ft. J cole on the first track a lot is straight [fire emojis],” one person wrote. Another added, “J Cole just showed up again why he’s the realest rapper on 21 Savage new album by wishing Tekashi 6ix9ine all the best whilst the rest of hip-hop slanders him.”

Meanwhile, as if all this hype over one verse isn’t enough to make for a great week for J Cole, it turns out he has even more to celebrate — his album, KOD, just went platinum on Dec. 20! The album doesn’t include ANY features from other artists, and achieving success like this in hip-hop without collaborations these days is no easy feat.

KOD was released in April 2018, and features 12 tracks sung only by J Cole himself. “Let’s talk about it,” someone tweeted. “J Cole giving us what we want on features, but what he thinks we NEED on albums.” Well, whatever he’s doing — it’s working!