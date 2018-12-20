Women’s Gift Guide — Over 80 Perfect Presents For The Women In Your Life

There are so many amazing beauty sets, sunglasses, sequin skirts and skincare splurges available for her this holiday season. See our favorite gifts for 2018 right here!

It’s the holiday season, and if you’re like me, you’re STILL looking for gifts for loved ones. Luckily, I’ve got almost 100 items for women in your life — you girlfriend, wife, sister, mother — I’ve got ideas for them all! Check out the gallery for some major gifting inspiration! I love Drybar, and I especially love their 2018 holiday set because everything is SUPER SPARKLY. The blow dryer in the Glitter Gang Buttercup Blow Dryer Value Kit is out-of-this-world fun and the whole set is $172 — a splurge, but a massive savings off the $287 value.

I’m expecting a baby, so I’m obsessed with this SimpleHuman Foam Cartridge Sensor Pump Gift Set, Featuring NEST Fragrances. It’s so sleek and chic and you don’t have to touch anything to get the soap to come out — perfect after changing a diaper! Plus, it comes with high end soap so it’ll feel like I’m in a spa every time I wash my hands. The Beachwaver is my favorite curling iron, and now Sarah Potempa has come out with chic hair accessories. I live in scrunchies, especially when I sleep, so I am definitely buying these cute velvet sets! This year, for the first time, HollywoodLife has it’s OWN subscription box, available at HollywoodLifeBox.com. It has a $160 for only $49.99, so it’s the perfect thing to ask for this holiday season!

As far as makeup, the Dior 5 Couleurs Midnight Wish Limited Edition eye palette is one of the prettiest I’ve ever seen. The star design is just so stunning. Fresh has the cutest gift sets that don’t require wrapping. I love traveling and lip balm, so the Escape To Sugar is definitely on my must-have list this year! SK-II’s Facial Treatment Essence is a fantastic beauty essential, and this year’s bottle collaboration with artist Karan Singh is extremely colorful and fun. I’m loving the delicate designs of Mini Mini Jewels. The real, 14K gold jewelry is loved by Reese Witherspoon, Meghan Markle and more celebs!

See all of my gift picks this year in the gallery below!