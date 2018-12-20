Kim Zolciak Reveals Exactly Why She Loves Posting Hot Selfies On IG: ‘I Really Love’ Me’

Kim Zolciak is known for posting so many gorgeous selfies of herself on Instagram. Now she’s revealing the reason why — she absolutely loves herself!

Kim Zolciak never met a mirror selfie she didn’t like. Or a beach one…or one after getting new lip injections. It should come as no surprise to her fans that she does it because she’s so proud of who she is and does it to show off her confidence. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has revealed that she has an extensive process behind what ends up on her Instagram account and she does it simply because she’s all about self-love.

The 40-year-old mother of six appeared on former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow‘s podcast on Dec. 20 and revealed that she takes TONS of selfies before picking out what makes it online. “One of the things that I absolutely love about you is that you exude confidence in a way that I feel like everyone should just exude confidence. And you post pictures, and you just don’t seem to care what anyone thinks. Is that really you? Do you care?” the 49-year-old host asked Kim.

“I think it’s a catch-22. No, I generally don’t. Like, obviously, I’m not going to post a picture where I think I look bad, you know. I think I’m only going to post my best picture. There’s about a hundred and ninety that come before the one that I post, or that one is out of the hundred and ninety – I’m only going to post a picture [I like]. But I really, genuinely, love Kim. I’ve worked really hard to kind of be a positive person, encourage other people, you know, be an incredible mom and wife, and it’s a work in progress every day for me. But I genuinely do love who I am. And I think with that comes confidence,” she replied. And yes, Kim really did refer to herself in the third person.