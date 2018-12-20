Wendy Williams Gives Blac Chyna Credit For Filing Kardashian Lawsuit: You ‘Made Something Off’ Yourself

Wendy Williams thinks Blac Chyna is making money moves! She seemingly defended the model after her lawsuit against the Kardashians got an official trial date! Wendy doesn’t blame Chyna for challenging the famous family and here’s why!

Wendy Williams, 54, is giving credit where credit is due — in her opinion, of course. She believes Blac Chyna, 30, has only elevated her own image and brand by challenging the Kardashian family in court. On Tuesday, December 18, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Chyna will get her day in court after she filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians alleging that Kris Jenner, 63, Kylie Jenner, 21, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kim Kardashian West, 38, unlawfully plotted to terminate Season 2 of Rob & Chyna, causing Chyna substantial financial losses. The model and the famous family will officially face off in court on February 3, 2020. Wendy heard the news and gave her hot topics takes during her show on December 20.

“Kardashians, you would’ve been better off just giving this girl they money quietly,” the talk show host said. “There were people in my morning meeting saying this makes the Kardashians look bad. No it doesn’t! It makes them look business,” she said, adding that everyone, including the famous family had to of seen the drama coming their way. “I mean, Kris [Jenner] is producing the show! It doesn’t make them [the Kardashians] look bad. It doesn’t make her [Chyna] look bad. She always looked bad. Quite frankly, she looks better because she’s taken off. She’s making something off her ‘Blac Chyna-ish-ness.'”

Chyna sued her ex and his family in October 2017, arguing that she suffered “significant damages” after her Rob’s social media tirade that same summer. He posted nude photos of Chyna and accused her of alleged drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity. She alleged that the nude photo incident, along with the influence of the Kardashian family were what killed their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. — A show Wendy said she watched, but it made her so “uncomfortable” that she knew it wouldn’t make it to a second season.

Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, who is known for her high profile clientele, posted an official press release about the case to her Instagram on December 19. “E! network and Bunim Murray Productions will have to turn over documents relating to season 2 of Rob & Chyna,” the official statement read in the release. “The court rejected E!’s argument that the documents were ‘trade secrets’ and ordered it to hand over the documents to Blac Chyna’s attorneys.”

The trial is set for February 3, 2020, with pre-trial depositions of Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie to take place in the spring of 2019. Ryan Seacrest, 43, who served as an executive producer on Rob & Chyna, is also expected to be deposed in early 2019, according to the Bloom’s release.

The trial news comes less than a month after a judge rejected the Kardashian family’s request to drop the lawsuit. The court “struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint,” Bloom claimed.

Rob Kardashian has continuously denied Chyna’s physical and verbal abuse claims. They share a daughter together, Dream Kardashian, 2. And, the exes are still trying to come to a custody agreement, according to reports.