Travis Scott Finally Reveals Relationship Status With Kylie Jenner After Fans Think They’re Already Married

Travis Scott just answered the age-old question: Is he married to Kylie Jenner? Here’s where the couple stands amid speculation that they’ve tied the knot.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner call each other “hubby” and “wifey” but they’re not actually married – yet. The rapper, 26, opened up about his plans to ask Kylie to marry him in an interview with Rolling Stone. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” he told the magazine, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The couple began dating in April 2017 and were expecting daughter Stormi Webster soon after. Despite the quick speed of their relationship, they have a rock-solid bond, which was formed right away. “We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” he explained. “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ “

Travis went on to gush about how great the lip-kit mogul really is. He says that due to her high profile, “people don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah bro,” he said, adding that they bonded early on over their mutual love for Tim Burton and Wes Anderson.

“I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, ‘I need to go send somebody to do this for me,’ or ‘I need 15 motherf***ers around me,’ but we just walk out the crib,” Travis said about his initial concerns about his girlfriend’s fame. “Me, I hate cameras. I don’t like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. ‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realize motherf***ers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t. She’s the coolest motherf***er of all time.”