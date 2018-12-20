T.I. Plays Santa To Surprise Atlanta Kids In Need With Toys: He Loves Seeing Their ‘Faces Light Up’

Just call him Santa! Christmas came early for the kids of Atlanta when T.I. surprised them with presents on December 19. We have the exclusive details about his Christmas Caravan here!

T.I. spread Christmas cheer all over Atlanta on December 19! The rapper, 38, made sure everyone had whatever they like as he made surprise visits to the Egleston Children’s Hospital, Doctor Daycare, and John Lewis Invictus Academy middle school football team. How cool is that? His initiative, called the Christmas Caravan, was hosted by Tip’s non-profit organization, Harris Community Works (HCW), and was a “huge success,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

“Tip spent the entire day giving out gifts to kids in need in the Atlanta area,” the source said. “He started the morning with a stop at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and then visited a daycare center, and a local school. This is one of his favorite times of the year and doing his annual Christmas Caravan is his favorite way to kick off the holiday.” Even cooler? His visits were a total surprise to everyone! Obviously, the kids were shocked and thrilled when their fave rapper showed up bearing gifts.

That was T.I.’s favorite part of the whole experience, the source told us. “Seeing the kids’ faces light up when he gives them their gifts is the best feeling. Giving back to the community when he can is so important to Tip, and he isn’t done giving back this season! He has more surprises up his sleeve when it comes to spreading Christmas cheer to those in need in Atlanta.” Amazing! While Tiny couldn’t make it to the Christmas Caravan, Tip’s mom and aunt joined him, and dressed up like elves!

Tip’s Harris Community Works is a charitable organization that, according to its mission statement, “works to empower and elevate the community through education, awareness, and opportunity. HCW focuses on community impact projects that help improve lives through community transformation initiatives, civic engagement efforts, community outreach, and youth development programs.”