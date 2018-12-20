‘Tell Me A Story’ Preview: Kayla Confronts Nick About His Connection To Her Mother

Nick has a lot of explaining to do. Kayla demands to know why he has one of her late mother’s paintings in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Tell Me A Story.’ Watch the sneak peek now!

Kayla gets a call from Nick in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 20 new episode of Tell Me A Story, and she wants answers from him. Nick is stressing after Kayla found one of her mother’s paintings in his closet. “I think there has been a misunderstanding, and I just want to clear it up,” he says to Kayla. “I can explain everything.” She asks him point-blank about the painting she found. “You weren’t supposed to see that,” he says. That’s not exactly explaining everything, Nick. Let’s get to the point!

Kayla continues to press Nick for answers. Nick confesses to Kayla that he was in love with her mother. OH. MY. GOODNESS. When Kayla hears that, she hangs up on Nick. That was definitely not what she was expecting. After Kayla hangs up on the call, Nick is left shaking. He goes into the closet and pulls out the painting, which is a little creepy if I’m being quite honest.

What is Nick’s next move? Honestly, we’re scared about what he might do. His obsession with Kayla (and her mother, it seems like) is definitely not going to go away any time soon. And we all know he’s not above murdering someone to protect himself. New episodes of Tell Me A Story are available Thursdays on CBS All Access. The Kevin Williamson series, starring Danielle Campbell, Billy Magnussen, Paul Wesley, Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, and James Wolk, and more was just renewed for a second season. The Tell Me A Story season one finale is set to air in Jan. 2019.