Summer Bunni Slams Offset After He Denies Having A Threesome With Her: ‘It’s Nothing To Lie About’

Offset made headlines when rumors spread of a threesome with Summer Bunni & although the Migos rapper denied the allegations, we’ve gotten the inside scoop straight from Summer.

Offset, 27, recently made headlines after accusations of participating in a threesome with Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll surfaced on Dec. 5. Earlier in the day, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, 26, took to Instagram and announced that the couple was separating after 14 months of marriage. Although Cuban Doll and the Migos rapper have both denied the allegations of a threesome, Offset has apologized for “breaking” Cardi’s heart, saying, “I didn’t f**k that girl but I was entertaining it, and I love you, I hope you forgive me.” However, Summer Bunni EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the threesome rumors are “so true.” The 20-year-old Instagram model and music video vixen explains, “Everything the rumors said, the threesome? So true. It’s nothing to lie about, I just don’t feel like we should lie. It’s out there, just tell the truth. But Offset has owned up to what happened, he’s apologized, but he entertained me for a while.”

Summer Bunni – whose real name is Summer Walker – says she met Offset one year ago and the two were intimate “that night” and continued seeing each other and talking “anytime I was in L.A. and he was in L.A.” up until news broke of the affair. Summer explains she was introduced to Offset through a mutual friend. “Me and this mutual friend were out one night and Offset was there. He couldn’t stop staring at me all night, I was aware he wanted me,” Summer reveals. She explains that although Offset never said he loved her, or called her his girlfriend, “We were like friends, but you know, he liked the sauce.” The Texas beauty, who had been living in Los Angeles for the past year, dishes on the “four or five” rendezvous she encountered with the “Bad and Boujee” hit-maker. Summer says she and Offset were intimate several times at “his house” whenever they were both in Los Angeles. “When we could cross paths, he would hit me up like, ‘Yo, I’m thinking about you.'”

The “Don’t Matter” singer – who wrote the song when she was “feeling some type of way” about Offset at the time she wrote it – confesses that she had real feelings for him. Summer explains why she took to music to express herself saying, “[Offset] was tripping on some stuff at the time, and I was really irritated. I feel that way, constantly. I feel like it don’t matter. Like nothing matters. It’s crazy.” The beauty confesses that she would love to get an apology from the rapper at some point, after she was the one who came under attack on social media and in person. She adds, “My feelings are really hurt, I want him to know my feelings are really hurt. I never came onto him, he came onto me.”

Although Offset was married to Cardi, who was pregnant at the time with their now 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, Summer says Offset never talked about Cardi whenever they spent time together. She also adds that while spending time with Offset, she never saw the “I Like It” rapper contact her husband. “The two phones I saw, I never saw her call, at least when I was around I never saw it.” When asked if Summer ever questioned Offset about Cardi, she claims, “Why would I ask? I really get that he was in a marriage, I understand that, and that is so serious. But it really wasn’t, I said sorry, but obviously it wasn’t serious.” HollywoodLife reached out to Offset and Cuban Doll’s respective reps for comment and we’ve received no response.