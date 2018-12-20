Selena Gomez Plans To Stay Off Social Media After Leaving Treatment: It’s A ‘Rabbit Hole Of Negativity’

While Selena Gomez has left treatment, don’t expect her to return to social media anytime soon. We’ve got details on why she wants to avoid the trolls and negativity.

After spending two months in reportedly in treatment for anxiety and depression issues, Selena Gomez isn’t about to let internet haters take away all of the progress she’s made. The 26-year-old announced on Sept. 23 she was taking a break from social media several weeks before she sought help. Now that she’s back home, Sel’s not going to be giving regular updates to her 144 million Instagram followers just yet. “Selena is not focusing any interest on returning to social media anytime soon. She knows she will have to return at some point but its going to be completely different and more promotional then anything else,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Its been a reassuring time for her to be away from it because it is just one less thing to worry about. The rabbit hole of negativity it brings is something she really doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. She wants to get to the end of the year with family and friends and be happy and healthy. People close to her are really supporting her to get better and fully support her decision to not focus on social media,” our insider adds.

Selena made it home for the holidays and is surrounded by tons of love and positivity right now. In the first photos since she allegedly entered treatment in early October, the brunette cutie was all smiles on a ski-tubing trip with close friends to Big Bear, CA on Dec. 18. She even allowed pals Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison to tag her in photos, which seemed to be Selena’s way of letting the world know she’s back…as well as healthy and happy.

“Selena is happier than she’s been in a long time after taking time to focus on herself and get away from the negativity and pressure she’s felt from social media. Selena is feeling like herself again for the first time in a while and just wants to surround herself with loved ones,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena used to care about how many social media followers she had, and was so proud to have the most Instagram followers of any celebrity for a long time. But Selena feels those things are superficial now and it’s no longer of any importance in her life.”

A third source tells us EXCLUSIVELY that “As hard as the pressures of social media can be for Selena she genuinely loves being able to connect with her fans directly, for her that is the best part about it. She still wants and plans to do that, it’s just a matter of being ready. When she feels strong enough and ready she will get back to doing some stuff online.”

The insider adds that “Taking time away and out of the spotlight to focus on her health has done wonders for Selena, but it’s still work in progress. Her healing journey isn’t something she can be done with, it’s a daily practice and one she is very committed to. That being said, she is feeling so much better and she’s beyond grateful to be where she’s at. She has very high hopes for 2019, it’s going to be her best year yet.”