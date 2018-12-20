Selena Gomez Spotted Grabbing Food With Friends After Posing For 1st Pics Since Leaving Rehab

Selena Gomez is living life to the fullest after rehab! Sel was spotted with her friends again, this time picking up takeout food, and she looked so good! See the new post-rehab pics here.

Selena Gomez continued to hang out with friends and keep a low profile after leaving rehab, grabbing takeout with her pals in Hollywood. Their December 19 outing looked like so much fun, and relaxing, with Selena picking up her food in a sweatshirt and leggings. More importantly, Selena looked happy and healthy post-rehab! The “Wolves” singer checked herself into a facility in October 2018 to focus on her mental health after a year of high publicity and health issues. Now, she’s out and seems better than ever. SEE THE PICS OF SELENA GRABBING TAKEOUT HERE.

Her to-go food run comes shortly after the first pics of Selena post-rehab were released. She was spotted with her besties Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison on a fun ski-tubing trip on California’s beautiful Big Bear mountain! The trio were all smiles as they cuddled up close on the slopes, bundled up in cute coats and beanies. These were the first pics of Selena posted on social media since announcing in September that she was stepping away from Instagram while she dealt with her anxiety and depression. She wrote, ““Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Fans were thrilled to see Sel looking so happy again! There’s another important detail about the pics that they immediately noticed. Selena was wearing merch from Taylor Swift‘s Reputation tour! How cute! Selena and Taylor haven’t been spotted together for awhile, but it looks like their friendship is going strong. In fact, Taylor “liked” the post!