Scott Helman Reveals On The Emotional Facetime Call That Inspired ‘Hang Ups’ & His Surprising Dream Collab

He may have landed a record deal at just 15-years-old, but even then, authenticity was the most important thing on Scott Helman’s mind when it came to music. These days, his songs still ring the bell of honesty, and the 23-year-old singer has found his stride. After what he now recalls as a ‘terrifying’ performance when he was younger, Scott plays to crowds of all sizes with ease, and his fall 2018 tour with Vance Joy saw him standing in front of arena sized crowds. As he wraps up an epic year, we talked to Scott about his new track “Hang Ups,” the unique video treatment behind the song, and his dream collabs looking ahead! Spoiler alert: one includes Carly Rae Jepsen.

You’ve got Toronto roots. Do you have a big sense of hometown pride?

Yeah, I do. I think something that is really cool about Toronto is how multicultural it is. I feel so proud to be from a place that is so dynamic and respectful of people’s cultures. It’s almost an asset to me, because growing up there, I had access to so many different kinds of music and food and languages and ideas. It was super stimulating.

Are there artists breaking out of the scene there that are inspiring you or you are keeping on your radar?

Yeah, my really good friend actually, her name is Deanna Petcoff. She’s awesome. I don’t want to pigeonhole her but it’s alternative, and it’s really smart and I just love her. There’s also this guy named JP Saxe, he’s really good too!

“Hang Ups” is out now. Can you tell me about the story behind the track and the meaning within the lyrics?

Well, I went into the studio after a while, and was like ‘I want to write a banger.’ I just wanted to write a great, banger. That’s what I was into in that moment in time. A couple days before I had Facetimed my girlfriend, and you know when you’re just talking and you’re like ‘I’m digging myself the biggest hole right now.’ It was that. And also, I have ADHD, so, that, plus the fact when I tell people things, it’s 50 things at once, so I could just see it in my girlfriend’s face that she was just not having it, and I had this overwhelming feeling of ‘please don’t leave me.’

But she didn’t!

No, but I think that feeling is so…people have that feeling all the time. This feeling of man, what must it be like to be with me. That and feeling like everybody’s got their crazy but I’ve got a little more. It was a really simple idea. For this song we were really like ‘let’s keep it simple.’

Can you tell me about making the video?

Initially, I just wanted to be upside down, and sing the song. That was a little baby of an idea that I had. I thought it very much described the vibe, just feeling like you have no control over yourself. That, plus, I wanted to make sure there wasn’t an additional narrative, because I felt like it would have ruined the beauty of how simple this track was.

When was the moment you knew you wanted to be a musician? I’ve lied about this question before. Well – it’s not that I’ve lied, it’s just that, I grew up in Toronto, obviously, and there’s this cool little part of town called Kensington Market. I played this little show when I was like 14. When you look like me, when you’re 14, people are like, ‘I don’t want a 14-year-old Justin Bieber coming to my cool bar.’ It turned out that the only people there were like seven of my friends, and my parents, in the back. I was so terrified. Playing songs for your closest friends, that’s terrifying…way scarier than playing in front of a big audience because it’s like they know you, and they know if you’re lying. They know if you’re bullshitting. After, we all went back to my friends house, and I got a little tipsy, and then all I remember was getting on my friend’s table and screaming: ‘I need to be a musician!’ For me, I realized, that was the scariest show I’d ever have to go through. Is there an artist that would be dream come true for you to collab with?

Carly Rae Jepsen. Or, I mean The 1975, wow, that new album is really special. I love Arcade Fire. Carly is the queen though.

The Vance Joy tour must have been a blast. Can you tell me about that experience?

Amazing. That was fun, it was super crazy. We were doing like arenas. It was just six shows, but it was 20,000 people. He reaffirms what I already know which is: great songs are just great songs. All the other bullshit, is cool and it’s fun, and it’s lovely, and it’s really fun to make videos and have cool outfits, but at the end of the day, it’s all about good songs.