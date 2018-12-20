Paulie Calafiore & Cara Maria Flaunt Love As Danielle Maltby Reveals His Cheating Made Her ‘Sick’

Danielle is opening up about being cheated on — just hours after her ex and his lady love shared PDA pics on social media. See the loved-up shots here!

Paulie Calafiore, 30, was dating Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby, 33, when he appeared on The Challenge and later hooked up with co-star Cara Maria, 32. The two are dating now, and they aren’t hiding anything! In fact, they flaunted their love with pics of their Walt Disney World vacation on Dec. 19. In the first, Cara and Paulie were standing in front of a tree, looking into each other’s eyes with matching smiles. “It all started in Africa…” Cara captioned the shot, while her S.O. captioned his follow-up pic with, “…and it was magical.” In his Instagram post, the couple was locking lips in front of Cinderella’s castle. Shortly after, Danielle shared her thoughts on the situation with a post of her own.

“I am really struggling today,” she said. “I don’t want to get out of bed even though I have tons of sh*t to get done before the holidays. Control the controllable they say. Well, I’ve tried that. I don’t like to show all my vulnerability, because it gets taken advantage of along with my love and kindness. Most days I feel myself hardening since my relationship ended. I honestly believed I had found my person. He was everything to me. Now the thought of dating leaves me terrified to let anyone in. It’s not like I have anything to give out anyway. I’m trying to wrap any love I still have in me around myself. I’ve been in this place before, after my fiancé died and that life was taken from me. This is different. You’re still here.”

Paulie has spoken about the end of their relationship before and shown remorse for his cheating. “I think the world of Danielle,” the reality star told HollywoodLifeEXCLUSIVELY. “The fact that Cara and Danielle started catching a whole bunch of sh*t because of the situation…that’s one thing that I wish was handled better. Why are you going to go after Cara and throw it in Danielle’s face? I’m the one who f*cked up, so if you’re gonna blame someone, blame me. It was my f*ck up and I can handle dealing with that, but Danielle doesn’t need to see sh*t thrown in her face from other people.”

But it sounds like Danielle is currently less worried about what other people are saying about her and more focused on how her ex has handled the situation. Recall Paulie was dating her when he was on The Challenge, but still became involved in a love triangle between Cara and her ex, Kyle Shore. While they only flirted on the show, they had hooked up by the time it premiered — and after that, Paulie broke up with Danielle.

She opened up about their post-split dynamic in her Insta post, adding, “I’ve been slowly draining since the lies started and my ex cheated on me. The people that know and love me, see how much this has taken from me, especially physically. The ‘revenge bod’ I’ve tried to joke about isn’t some new diet trend, it’s because I’ve been physically sick from the anxiety, stress, grief and lies inflicted on me for months. They’ve seen the messages and emails all summer, fall and now winter. Even this week, begging me to unblock him because ‘we are important in each other’s lives.’ I made a lot of excuses trying to rationalize his behavior and I wasn’t able to come to terms with the fact he was able to hurt me like this. I believe I was shown the person he wants to be but something is holding him back from it.”

“I’m still trying to fortify my wall, all the while knowing, no matter what I block him on, he still has the capability to break it down and he’s still trying,” she continued. “In my heart, I know he’s not a bad person. Somewhere in his mind though, he has made himself believe that it’s ok to continue to tell me he needs me, misses me, still loves me and wants to fix everything. Actions speak louder than words. Today, I can’t explain today. I’ve just had enough. I couldn’t just post the highlight reel. Thank God for my therapist. Some days are ok, some are really good and I had a great night last night, but today, my place is a mess and I can’t get out of bed and honestly, I just hurt. I’m working on it though.”

What Danielle is going through can’t be easy, especially with Cara and Paulie looking so cute and in love on social media. And if her ex really is reaching out to her like she says, that really complicates the entire situation.

We’re wishing her the best in this tough time — and so are her fans! After her vulnerable Insta post, Danielle was flooded with supportive comments. One put it perfectly when she wrote, “Danielle, you deserve better than this. What tears you down will someday make you stronger. Please know that your fans are with you, and we’re praying for you. We love you so much! Stay strong!”