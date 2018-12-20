‘Men In Black: International’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Team Up For A ‘Thor’ Reunion

Thor and Valkyrie together again? Almost! ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite once again in the ‘Men In Black’ reboot, ‘Men In Black: International.’ The movie is going to be epic!

Chris Hemsworth, 35, and Tessa Thompson, 35, should just start in all the movies together. Their upcoming movie, Men In Black: International, is going to the the movie of summer 2019. The first trailer, which dropped Dec. 20, the Thor: Ragnarok stars suit up to fight aliens and protect the world from total destruction. Tessa plays the fierce Agent M, who joins the mysterious alien-fighting organization and is partnered with Chris’s Agent H.

As we all know, Chris and Tessa play Thor and Valkyrie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are having so much fun playing these new characters, and their chemistry is still on fire. Their comedic timing remains on point! The dynamic duo are taking over the franchise from Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who starred in the first three movies of the franchise as the iconic Agent J and Agent K. There’s no word yet on whether or not Will and Tommy will make a cameo in the movie, but let’s hope so! However, Emma Thompson will be reprising her role of Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men In Black: International also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Najiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, and Liam Neeson. Men in Black: International will hit theaters on June 14, 2019.