Lisa Vanderpump can be heard tearing up in the epic new trailer for ‘RHOBH’! Watch all of the crazy drama unfold here!

This new trailer for RHOBH is everything we wanted AND more! If you’re looking for some Grade-A drama to unfold right before your very eyes, look no further than this new preview of the upcoming season. First off, right in the beginning, you can hear Lisa Vanderpump tears up as she describes her rift between the other housewives and herself. “They’re all trying to make me feel like a terrible person,” Lisa admits, clearly choked up. And when it comes to Denise Richards wedding, Lisa says, “I don’t know why she’s doing it so quickly.” However, even more drama goes down between Lisa and Dorit Kemsley. “I love you,” Lisa says. “How can you say that you love me?” Dorit responds. To which, Lisa replies, “Well, I actually don’t.” While we’re not sure who the last person Lisa throws shade at, she doesn’t hide her disdain for whoever it is. “I’m not going to say what a f***ing bitch she was,” Vanderpump reveals. “Up, I said it!” Watch the whole trailer below!

We reported earlier how several of the housewives are upset with how Lisa has teased leaving in the next season. “Several of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members are beyond frustrated that Lisa is refusing to film with her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They also feel angered over her recent interview on The Talk for calling them out for not attending her events. They feel like she isn’t being truthful and find it unfair that they have to show up to work everyday and film all while she doesn’t.”

In addition, Kyle Richards admitted that there is still hope that she and Lisa mend their relationship. “I do not want to see her walk away,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I feel like we can work through anything. We care about each other, we’re friends. I don’t think any relationship is beyond repair in life. There’s always repair — Room for repair.”

