90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Says She’s ‘Destroyed’ As She Alleges Husband Colt Cheated On Her

Uh oh! ’90 Day Fiance’ star Larissa is claiming once again that husband Colt is being unfaithful to her. He continues to deny it while she’s pleading with other women to stop hitting on her guy.

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, is lashing out at husband Colt Johnson, 33, for allegedly flirting with other women and begging ladies to stop trying to hit on her man. On Dec. 19 the TLC star posted a long series of Instagram stories, including racy photos other women have allegedly sent to Colt’s drop box that she uncovered. Larissa looked into the camera with desperation in her voice and said,“ I am just destroyed. I have no words. I’ve been helping him…night and day, helping him make Cameos…he’s just using me.” She appears on the verge of tears, yet is using a playful animal face filter.

The brunette Brazilian went on to allege that Colt was messaging another woman the night before from their bed….while she was there right there next to him. “I am destroyed, he should’ve stopped, you know?” Then she begged other women to stop sending racy photos of themselves to her husband. “Why you wanna message him? Why you wanna make me sad? Why you wanna hurt me? Why you wanna do it? You know, his woman suffer…Why you wanna send him all types of pictures, his woman suffer?” Larissa pleaded.

Just one day before on Dec. 18, Colt admitted to “problems” but denied that he cheated on Larissa. “All of these accusations are ridiculous and need to stop. Whatever problems I have in MY relationship I’ll deal with them. I will work on them in private. There is nobody special for me, there is no new girlfriend, I love Larissa and I want to fight for our relationship and I apologize for all the pain I caused to her,” he wrote next to a selfie of his wife resting her head on his shoulders.

In an IG post on Dec. 16, Colt acknowledged making “mistakes” and said he’s been getting excessive attention, especially from female fans of 90 Day Fiance. “I have received a lot of direct messages, a lot of things said about what happened. I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults. I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with it’s ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss,” he began.

“Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women. These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private. In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures. I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered,” he summed up his message to fans.