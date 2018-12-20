Kourtney Kardashian: Why She’s ‘Not Happy’ About Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Saudi Arabia Pics

Kourtney Kardashian is less than thrilled with ex, Scott Disick and his GF Sofia Richie! The couple has been posting cute photos from their vacation in Saudi Arabia, and Kourt isn’t having it! Here’s why she’s so annoyed!

Scott Disick, 35, may return home to Calabasas from his vacation with Sofia Richie, 20, with some explaining to do. We hear his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, can’t shake her negative feelings about the couple. “Kourtney is not happy about Sofia’s latest pics with Scott in the middle east,” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Scott and Sofia have been sharing photos in the deserts of Saudi Arabia during their romantic getaway together.

Although Scott and Sofia have been dating since the summer of 2017, their romance is something Kourtney still can’t get used to. “She is surprised and shocked things between Scott and Sofia have lasted this long,” the insider says, adding, “It still stings Kourtney to see Scott looking happy with another woman. — It’s something she doesn’t think she will ever get used to.”

Kourtney goes back and forth with how she feels about her ex and his much younger girlfriend. “She fights feelings of jealousy too and feels like she’s in small, silly social media war with Sofia, posting pics back and forth with Scott,” the source admits. “Kourtney has also been trying to resist spying on Sofia’s social media. She does not want to see what Sofia and Scott are up too, but Kourtney feels it is impossible to resist peeking on Sofia’s page. But Kourtney refuses to watch Sofia’s IG stories, that is where she draws the line. She fears Sofia will notice she is watching and Kourtney does not want to give her that satisfaction.”

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick vacationing in Saudi Arabia in late December 2018.

Sofia and Scott have been in the middle east for about a week, having posted photos on December 14 throughout the 18th. Both the model and self-proclaimed “lord” shared photos next to expensive cars in the desert and other snaps wearing swanky coats.

Another reason Kourtney could be unhappy with the pair is because their vacation conflicted with Reign, 4, and Mason Disick‘s (age 9) birthdays on December 14. — Two of the three children Scott and Kourtney share together. They also have a daughter, Penelope, 6. Nonetheless, Scott made sure to send his love from afar with sweet messages on social media.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been trying to co-exist with her ex’s girlfriend. In November, she was seen out and about with Scott and Sofia on two separate occasions. Sofia has also been spotted many times with Kourtney and Scott’s kids, and it looks like they’ve taken to the young model!