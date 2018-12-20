Kim Kardashian Is A Perfect Hourglass In Teeny Bikini But Says She Needs A ‘Spray Tan’ – See Sexy Pic

Kim Kardashian stuns in her latest bikini photo! Despite claiming otherwise, Kim looked unbelievably tanned and toned as she flaunted her curves. See the sexy pic!

Some of us may need a spray tan to be beach-ready, but Kim Kardashian, 38, certainly does not. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a bikini-clad selfie on Dec. 19, and despite claiming to “need a spray tan” in the caption, she looked flawless! The reality star donned a teeny-tiny string bikini that perfectly accentuated her curves, revealing her famous hourglass figure. The pastel pink swimsuit featured a sparkling, sheen finish. Kim chose to wear her hair au naturale, leaving her locks in loose waves that cascaded down to her shoulders. The pic – which was a mirror selfie, seemed to be taken in Kim’s closet at home. Between her enviable curves, and closet filled with designer accessories, Kim is all around goals!

Kim’s bikini snapshot wasn’t the only steamy selfie we saw from her this week. On Dec. 17, she shared a photo in an almost completely translucent dress! Kim is no stranger to sheer numbers, but this was one of her wildest see-through looks yet. In a floor-length gown, adorned with crystals, she put her curves on display in the racy number. The gown featured a modest amount of fabric, putting just about every inch of her body on display. Kim was looking every bit the part of a modern day Grecian goddess!

When she’s not pulling out fierce looks for her 122 million Instagram followers, Kim makes plenty of time for her friends. One day before her new bikini snap, Kim hosted the ultimate girls night with pals like Sia, Jennifer Lopez, and more! With mom Kris Jenner in attendance too, the ladies got together to watch Second Act, J. Lo’s new feature film. Kim is far from jaded though – and could hardly believe she was kicking it with J. Lo for a casual movie night! “Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would wanna come have a movie night with me,” she said in a IG video. “My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez.”

See Kim’s latest swimsuit selfie above! Spray tan or not, Kim is looking hotter than ever, and despite the chilly Winter temps outside, she’s always beach ready!