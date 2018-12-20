Kim Kardashian Mocks Her 72 Day Marriage To Kris Humphries While Paying Tribute To Grandma

Kim K has got jokes! Her Dec. 20 Instagram post poked a little fun at her 1st marriage, in the most subtle way. See her message here!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is happily married to Kanye West, 41, these days, so she has no problem cracking jokes about her previously failed marriage, with Kris Humphries. She and Kris shared a short-lived 72-day marriage, and Kim’s Dec. 20 Instagram post, poked a little fun at their time together. In the new pic, which is actually a photo of her grandmother, Kim divulges that her gram had endured a short marriage of her own. “I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding. It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol,” Kim joked. “She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you MJ,” Kim added. Like grandmother like granddaughter?!

Kim’s gram, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, looks stunning in the photo, and Kim was quick to draw comparisons between her features, and those of her sister, Kendall Jenner. “How much does Kendall look like MJ!!!” Kim also said below the throwback photo. We totally see the resemblance! Kendall totally has MJ’s almond eyes and perfect smile. See the pic from Kim’s Instagram below!

Clearly, family is very important to Kim, and we saw further proof of this when she revealed a series of sweet photos from a new photo shoot with daughter North West. Kim shared four pics with North to her Instagram on Dec. 18, and the two looked so stunning! While Kim was sporting a silky white mini dress with spaghetti straps, her little one wore a brown tulle dress with slippers. “Me & my bff!” the mother of three captioned the post.

We love that Kim can make a few lighthearted jokes about her first marriage now and then. But – we can’t help but wonder what her ex thinks of her post!