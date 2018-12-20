Kenya Moore’s ‘Heart Melts’ Seeing Husband With Newborn: He’s An ‘Incredible Father’

Marc Daly already has a kid of his own, but this is his first time raising a baby with Kenya Moore — and he has been ‘the most supportive husband and father,’ a source says.

Kenya Moore, 47, gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn on Nov. 4 with an emergency C-section, but she hasn’t just been falling in love with motherhood over the last month — she’s been falling even more in love with her husband Marc Daly! “Kenya always knew how much Marc loved children even before they got pregnant, but watching what an incredible father he is to their daughter absolutely makes her heart melt seeing them together,” a source close to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Marc is the most supportive husband and father, he’s always there for Kenya and Brooklyn at the drop of a hat, and Kenya can’t imagine her life without him by her side.”

In a sweet Dec. 13 Instagram post, Kenya posted the first pic of Marc with their baby. “Daddy’s little girl,” she captioned the shot, which featured her husband with his back to the camera, holding Brooklyn. The little one was wearing white and looking away from the camera, an adorable expression on her face, while her dad gazed lovingly down at her. It’s clear he’s obsessed with her — and Kenya is loving their bond. “When Kenya married Marc, she never imagined she could love him more than she did on their wedding day,” the insider continued. “Now Kenya has seen a whole new side of Marc since they’ve welcomed Brooklyn into their lives and she falls more in love with him every day.”

We bet Marc is being super helpful with their newborn, if his performance in the delivery room last month is anything to go by. “Marc was incredible,” Kenya said on Instagram after they welcomed Brooklyn to the world. “I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well.”

This family of three is too cute, and we’re so happy for Marc, Kenya and their happy, healthy baby. It’s been amazing watching them tackle parenthood together — and this is only the beginning!

Hollywoodlife.com reached out to Kenya Moore’s rep for comment.