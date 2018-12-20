Kanye West Proves Beef With Travis Scott Is Officially Over By Going To Trav’s Show With Kim

It’s all love! Kanye West attended Travis Scott’s LA concert with Kim Kardashian, putting any bad blood between them to rest once and for all. Ye may have called out Travis, but they’re family!

Kanye West, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 38, had a date night on Dec. 19 at Travis Scott’s Los Angeles concert. Kim posted a few videos and photos on her Instagram Story of her and Kanye in the crowd. A fan also caught Kanye and Kim at the concert. As Travis performed, Kanye was definitely feeling the music.

Kanye and Kim’s attendance at Travis’s concert comes after Kanye’s recent Twitter rants. When dissing Drake, 32, Kanye tweeted that he had a problem with Drake “sneak dissing” on Travis’s song “Sicko Mode.” Travis and Drake rap about “checks over stripes” in the song, which refers to Nike and Adidas. Travis and Drake have deals with Nike, while Ye has a deal with Adidas. “How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me,” Kanye also tweeted. “Trav should have never allowed that.”

Kanye West vibin' to Travis Scott's Butterfly Effect at Astroworld in LA pic.twitter.com/NXbCCr6eCk — Polo Maruwa (@polomaruwa10) December 20, 2018

The drama escalated to a whole new level when Kanye brought Travis into his beef with Drake and made things way. more complicated. Kanye is married to Kim, and her sister Kylie Jenner, 21, is dating Travis! Fortunately, Kanye later tweeted: “Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love.”

However, Kylie even had to get involved after fans tried to start more drama between Travis and Kanye. “He’s not being petty,” Kylie tweeted. “This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.” The positive energy is clear between Travis and Kanye!