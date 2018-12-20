Kanye West Shades Drake By Leaving Travis Scott’s Show Before ‘Sicko Mode’ Performance

Kanye West subtly dissed Drake by booking it during Travis Scott’s concert right before his performance of ‘Sicko Mode’! Check out all of the fan reactions here!

While Kanye West seems to have let his fans know that he and Travis Scott are on good terms by attending his concert, despite his previous shading of Travis for working with Drake, it seems that the olive branch has not been extended to Drake. As a matter of fact, Kanye and Kim Kardashian left the concert right before Travis performed “Sicko Mode”, which contains a dig at Kanye. Twitter user @breadsx wrote, “I saw Kanye at the Astroworld tour tonight. he walked out right before sicko mode played 😂😂.” Meanwhile, @Jaybear_ tweeted, “Kanye and Kim left right before Travis performed Sicko Mode 😂😂.”

Kanye previously tweeted that Drake allegedly threatened him while the two had a phone call to discuss their issues. Kanye tweeted, “Drake called trying to threatened me. So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — So cut the tough talk.” Not only did Kanye speak out against Drake’s alleged threats, Kim also brought it up as well.

Kim wrote, "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake." She continued, "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world." We'll keep you posted with how this feud between Drake and Kanye continues.