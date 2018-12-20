Jennifer Lopez Co-Stars With Her Daughter In Stunning Video For ‘Limitless’ From ‘Second Act’

Wow! Jennifer Lopez just made her directorial debut, & enlisted her daughter for some help! Watch the two ladies co-star in the inspirational new video for ‘Limitless!’

Jennifer Lopez, 49, has blessed us with a new music video. The songstress dropped the visual to her new single, “Limitless,” on Dec. 20, and the music video marks Jennifer’s directional debut. Plus, it even features her 10-year-old daughter, Emme! The inspirational clip depicts J. Lo battling the forces of nature, with her daughter at her side. Jennifer slays in a crimson red suit in one scene, and in another, she lets loose in a skintight bodysuit and shows off her famous dance moves. She proves to be completely unstoppable throughout the visual!

J. Lo’s latest track is from the soundtrack of her brand new film, Second Act! Featuring a colorful cast of women battling the forces of nature to eventually create their own storm, the message of the video, according to Lopez, is for women everywhere to say: ‘I am worth something. I have value. I am equal. I am limitless.’

It was on Dec. 12 that we saw J. Lo attend the New York City premiere of Second Act. The singer turned actress STUNNED when she stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of her new flick. Jennifer strut her stuff in a hot pink babydoll dress, with a cape of tulle that trailed far behind her. Even her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 43, couldn’t help but sneak a picture in, and the couple also posed for a sweet photo together!

Watch J. Lo’s new music video above! The singer has never looked better, and we love the meaningful message behind this song and video!