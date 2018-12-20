Halsey’s look at Travis Scott’s LA show? Abs-olutely fabulous! See pics of the singer looking killer in a teensy-tiny crop top at the concert, here!

While all eyes were on Kanye West at Travis Scott‘s concert in Los Angeles, another guest had jaws dropping. Halsey also attended the show, and looked sexy as f**k while doing so! The “Without Me” singer looked effortlessly cool as she took in the show, wearing a red tee knotted into a crop top, with baggy pants and some trendy leopard accessories. While the outfit’s cool, that’s not what stunned onlookers. It was her abs! Halsey has a six pack and the flattest stomach. No wonder she’s cool with showing it off! See two full-length pics that showcase Halsey’s amazing body below!

Halsey’s facing a minor controversy after her performance on The Voice finale on December 18(where she was wearing another hot crop top, by the way). During her performance, she did an incredibly sexy dance with Jade Chynoweth, which some viewers apparently found inappropriate. The dance was beautiful, but go off I guess. Halsey, in her typical badass fashion, responded to the critics, whom she accused of being homophobic for slamming the dance:

“Very proud of the emotional performance i did with @JadeChynoweth on @NBCTheVoice tonight. And also very proud to have pissed off thw [sic] homophobic viewers at home who missed the message. Thanks for watching. 🖤🦋,” she wrote on Twitter after the finale aired. She poked fun at a Twitter user who posted a screenshot of Halsey and Jade hugging onstage, labeled “disgusting.” She retweeted it, responding, ““I too find hugs DISGUSTING !!!” So good.

For more sexy pics that showcase Halsey’s incredible body, scroll through the gallery above. Seriously; the “Without Me” singer has had SO many awesome looks!