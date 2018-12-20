Hailey Baldwin Rocks Head-To-Toe Yellow One Day After Head-To-Toe Blue: Which Is Your Fave?

Hailey Baldwin has been on a monochromatic kick this holiday season. The model wore bold blue for a boss lady outfit on Dec. 19, then toned it down with pastel yellow the next day…see both pictures here!

Forget neutral tones for winter. Hailey Baldwin, 22, is rocking every color of the rainbow as we approach Christmas! The model made an entry into her #ootd diary with one-shade ensembles on Dec. 19 and 20, rocking blue on Wednesday and yellow on Thursday. On Dec. 19, Hailey showed that blue is the color for boss ladies in a royal blue duster coat and ring belt, wearing a lighter version of the shade on her lace-up boots and jeans. Topped off with her freshly cropped hair and iced coffee in hand, Hailey meant business as she was pictured leaving Blue Bottle Coffee in Beverly Hills on Dec. 19.

It was the same location, same hair the next day, albeit a much different look overall. With a pastel yellow jumper you’d wear to sip hot cocoa on the couch, paired with mustard joggers from Cotton Citizen, the sunnier tone softened Hailey’s usual dress code of casual chic. If you’re worried about appearing too unkempt in an oversized sweater and sweats, throw on a pair of high top sneakers like Hailey (preferably, from a brand with some street cred). See the blue vs. yellow comparison below!

We’re going to put our two cents in and vote for head-to-toe yellow, although we’re a little biased. The lemon outfit can’t help but remind us of the Simpsons version of Ms. Baldwin (or really, we should be saying Mrs. Bieber), which Justin Bieber, 24, revealed on Dec. 18! The married pair was turned into our favorite yellow cartoon people from Springfield, and Hailey was still stylish as a figment of our imagination in head-to-toe Versace. Actually, the blonde beauty looks good in head-to-toe anything!

Can’t get enough of Hailey’s monochromatic looks? Take another vote by deciding who rocks yellow tracksuits better between the model and the Kar-Jenner sisters. Once again, Hailey wore yellow on yellow, that time in New York City en route to a photo shoot on Dec. 10!