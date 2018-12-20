‘GUHHATL’ Sneak Peek: Bow Wow Swears It’s ‘Over’ With Kiyomi After ‘Toxic’ Relationship

Bow Wow is finally calling it quits with Kiyomi after a talk with his mom in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 20 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’

Bow Wow is ready to move on from Kiyomi for good after a tumultuous relationship. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bow Wow has a talk with his mother about his relationship. He says that he’s “tried to work this thing out so many times” with Kiyomi. Nothing is working. “The situation is just too toxic — the arguing, me always having to fight for her trust when I’ve never given her a reason to not trust. It’s become a problem being with her,” he admits in a confessional.

He wants to put this relationship in the past, so he can focus on his future. “Our relationship is too toxic, and I can’t deal with it,” he confesses to his mother. “It ain’t working. I’m done.” When his mom asks him again about his romance with Kiyomi being over, he’s certain about it.

Bow Wow has a tour and shows coming up that he needs to put all his attention into it. “I need to stay the the f**k away from drama,” he continues. His mom thinks he’s making a great decision about ending things with Kiyomi. There’s just one more thing Bow needs to do to make it officially official — unfollow Kiyomi on social media. He does just that right then and there!

Also during the Dec. 20 episode, Bow’s violent breakdown shakes Atlanta, and Bow suffers blowback. Brat unleashes on Bow, and JD must step in. Teresa runs to save her son while Deb confronts unresolved issues with Brandon. Soulja Boy gives Bow advice. A blast from the past comforts Bow. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.