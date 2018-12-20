Congratulations are in order for Cyn Santana & Joe Budden! The happy couple are officially engaged & Cyn flaunted her massive rock in a new IG video. Watch it here!

Joe Budden, 38, and Cyn Santana, 26, have decided to take their romance to the next level. The couple put a ring on their more than two-year relationship on Dec. 19, and Cyn can hardly get over her new diamond! She hasn’t been shy about showing it off, and in a new Instagram video, she proudly waved her hand for all her followers to see. In the clip, taken in a moving car, Cyn belted out a rendition of Beyonce’s “Love on Top,” as she flashed a beaming smile. As she danced to the romantic track, and flaunted her sparkling rock, it was clear – Cyn is on cloud nine!

The two Love & Hip Hop: New York stars got engaged in front of the entirety Joe’s podcast crowd. The public proposal was basically the cutest thing ever! As Joe took the stage with a mic, and asked the monumental question, the crowd went wild. Of course, Cyn said yes, once she finally made her way to the stage! “I want to spend this life and my next life with you,” the VH1 star said into the mic.

The two lovebirds welcomed their first child, son Lexington Budden, back on Dec. 15 of 2017. Cyn announced her son’s birth on Dec. 15 with a black and white pic showing her newborn son’s hand holding on to her finger and captioned it, “Happy birthday baby boy. We love you SO much!” She followed it up with a pic of the infant cradled in daddy Joe’s arms and sweetly wrote, “The love of my life with the love of my life.” This family is truly heart-melting!

We’re so happy for Cyn and Joe! With a ring on her finger, will the couple be ready to welcome baby number two? We’ll keep you posted!