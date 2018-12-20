Cardi B, Michael Buble & More Sing ‘Xmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ In Epic ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden has delivered his annual holiday present to fans with Christmas Carpool Karaoke. He rounded up guests from 2018’s segments to sing along to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).’

In an annual tradition. James Corden made sure to have his 2018 Carpool Karaoke guests sing along for a holiday edition, no matter what time of year they appeared. This year it was “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” that was the song of the season. His team planned this out well ahead of time because some of the singers he includes date back to spring Carpool Karaoke appearances. James is seen dressed in a Santa hat, a gaudy holiday sweater and tons of wrapped gifts and a toy soldier in the back seat saying he’s got presents, planned out Xmas dinner but just still doesn’t feel “Christmassy” then he realizes he knows what will bring the holiday to life. He wills Michael Buble into the front seat with a snap of his fingers and off they go.

Michael taped his segment especially for the Christmas Carpool Karaoke and is seen wearing a red and white holiday sweater with reindeer on it. He says he is “so ready” for the holidays and off the segment goes. Next up is recent guest Cardi B. James cajoles her into singing along, telling her “It’s Christmas!” to which Cardi snarks back “It’s not even cold outside” pointing her long nailed fingers out the window. But she’s game as they start clapping along and the song begins.

James managed to get past guests including Shawn Mendes, Barbra Streisand, Migos, Adam Levine and even Paul McCartney to sing along to the festive tune. James had two of the greatest voices in pop music to help with vocal runs as Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande crush their verses and got multiple appearances in the video. By the end he got all of the stars to wave at the camera and wish everyone a Marry Christmas before James said “We’ll see you next year.” The video will air on his final taped show of 2018 on Dec. 20. Watch and enjoy!