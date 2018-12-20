Whether they’d been pregnant before or were expecting for the first time, these moms loved holding their baby bumps while posing for pics. See them for yourself!

When it comes to dressing up their baby bumps, celebrity moms know just how to draw attention to their budding bellies! But while some go for crop tops or skintight fabrics, these stars let their tummies take center stage in a different way — they cradled their bumps! Meghan Markle, 37, in particular, seems to always have a protective hand on her stomach. She even got called out for cradling it too much at the British Fashion Awards, as if there’s even such a thing. But in sweet footage of her onstage, the mom-to-be was seen tightening her hold on her baby bump, closing her eyes and leaning back. So maybe that’s why she holds onto it so often — her little one is kicking!

But she’s far from the only celebrity mom who always has her hands on her baby belly! In fact, Carrie Underwood, 35, has lovingly held onto her stomach at multiple red carpets since announcing that she and her husband Mike Fisher, 38, were expecting in August. Even though she was barely bumping along at the American Music Awards, she posed with both hands on her baby bump in a plunging gown with a high-slit. As fab as the dress was with its gold detail, her gorgeous pregnancy curves stole the stage! And at the Country Music Association Awards one month later, her belly was bigger and accentuated in a tight nude dress with colorful floral detail.

Stars don’t just look too cute cradling their baby bumps at red carpets and public appearances, though! Kim Kardashian, 38, Snooki, 31, and many others have taken mirror selfies while pregnant.

