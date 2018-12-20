35 Celebrity Engagements Of 2018: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin, Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas & More

There was a lot of love in 2018! From Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s whirlwind relationship to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s short-lived romance, there were tons of celeb engagements this year.

There was a period in 2018 where it felt like everyone was getting engaged. But not only did the engagements happen in rapid succession, they also came so quickly. First there was Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson who got engaged just weeks after they started dating. Justin Bieber then followed suit by proposing to Hailey Baldwin about a month after they reunited in Miami. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appeared to move fast, but thanks to their January 2019 Vogue interview, we now know they were talking way before we thought they were.

Unfortunately some relationships weren’t built to last. Ari and Pete called it quits in October, just four months after the Saturday Night Live star put a diamond ring on Ariana’s finger. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka kicked off 2018 with an engagement, but it won’t continue into 2019 as they broke up in November.

But many celebrity engagements are still going strong – or even turned into marriages! Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot in September, and confirmed they were husband and wife by November. Karlie Kloss said “yes” to Joshua Kushner on July 24, and said “I do” in a private ceremony on Oct. 18.

There was even a royal engagement this year! (Not, not Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – they got engaged near the end of 2017). Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie accepted a proposal from boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in January. Their royal wedding took place ten months later on Oct. 12. Check out the gallery above to see who else put a ring on it this year! Here’s to another year filled with love!